NSCDC deploys 3,700 personnel for Saturday’s election in Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 3,700 personnel for the Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in Kaduna State.

A statement on Thursday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, made this known.

The statement quoted the State Commandant of the Corps, Alhaji Modu Bunu, as saying that the personnel were mobilised along other security agents to ensure free and fair elections.

He said the deployment was in anticipation of higher voter turnout, which he said required the operatives to ensure effective crowd control.

“As part of security measures to ensure safety of materials and security of officials and electorate, all flashpoints have been identified across the state, and possible steps shall be taken in forestalling lawlessness,” he said.

Bunu assured of visible presence of its operatives in every nook and cranny of the 23 LGAs of the state.

He also charged his men to remain apolitical, transparent and shun any inducement, warning that they would be responsible for their actions or inactions while on the field.

“Nigerians and members of international community have high expectations on the conduct and performance of security agencies, we should not let them down,” he added.

Bunu said patrol vehicles, ambulances and motorcycles would also be stationed at poling centres and strategic locations. (NAN)