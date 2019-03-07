NEWS
NSCDC deploys 3,700 personnel for Saturday’s election in Kaduna
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 3,700 personnel for the Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in Kaduna State.
A statement on Thursday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, made this known.
The statement quoted the State Commandant of the Corps, Alhaji Modu Bunu, as saying that the personnel were mobilised along other security agents to ensure free and fair elections.
He said the deployment was in anticipation of higher voter turnout, which he said required the operatives to ensure effective crowd control.
“As part of security measures to ensure safety of materials and security of officials and electorate, all flashpoints have been identified across the state, and possible steps shall be taken in forestalling lawlessness,” he said.
Bunu assured of visible presence of its operatives in every nook and cranny of the 23 LGAs of the state.
He also charged his men to remain apolitical, transparent and shun any inducement, warning that they would be responsible for their actions or inactions while on the field.
“Nigerians and members of international community have high expectations on the conduct and performance of security agencies, we should not let them down,” he added.
Bunu said patrol vehicles, ambulances and motorcycles would also be stationed at poling centres and strategic locations. (NAN)
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS21 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Fayose’s Aide, Others Dump PDP For APC