Okowa, Ogboru Takes Centre Stage in Delta Gubernatorial Election

The governorship election in Delta State appeared to be a two-horse race, the incumbent Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) and Chief Great Ogboru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) are clearly the two candidates for the coveted seat.

Governor Okowa’s second term bid seemed threatened by the aspiration of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Great Ogboru. Though the chances of him winning second term is still very high depending on how well he sustain his campaigns till the last minutes.

Okowa is still much confidence of victory given a number of factors. The incumbent factor and the all inclusiveness his administration is anchored on and especially how loyal, strong and hard working the over 4000 political aides will be on the elections.

It is believed that since the Delta Central and Delta South have governed the state for eight years each, it is only natural and equitable to reelect governor Okowa from Delta North for a second term to balance the equation even though, there is no constitution backing up this arrangement.

The APC candidate, Chief Ogboru is a veteran of governorship election, in fact, he is the only opposition the ruling PDP has had since 1999, having ran for the seat consecutively since 2003. And on several occasions, people believed he has been a victim of PDP rigging machineries.

Great Ogboru, a successful business man is confronting governor Okowa, who has been in government for years having occupied virtually all positions in government, from council Chairman, to Commissioner, SSG, Senator and now a governor gunning for a second term.

Deltans are sharply divided on who is their next Governor. While many have argued that Governor Okowa should be re-elected to complete his second term like governors from other zones in the past coupled with the fact that he has done pretty well in his first term especially by given all the multi ethnic groups in the state a sence of belonging, others equally argued that Ogboru should also be given a chance having been denied the opportunity to steer the affairs of the state for too long.

There is another school of thought who believed that the potentials of Delta State in terms of it contribution in all spheres of our national lives it has no business in the hands of opposition. Apart from the sentiments of those pushing for the governor’s second term, on the equity and fairness on bases of senatorial balance, Deltans deserves a change having been led by PDP cabals for 20 years now.

But can Ogboru brake the carmel”s back and give Deltans fresh breath of air? The answer is largely on how well the federal government headed by the APC is able to deploy resources and strategies to outwit the PDP dominance in the state.