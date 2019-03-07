Police Uncover 4 Flashpoint Areas In Ebonyi, Beef Up Security

The Ebonyi State Police Command, Thursday, said that it has uncovered about four flashpoints were serious violence activities were perpetrated by political thugs in the state during the last presidential and National Assembly elections.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Awosola Awotinde, who made the disclosure in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital during a media briefing though did not disclose the flashpoint areas.

The CP said that serious security has been beefed up in those areas to forestall possible repeat of the security challenges recorded in the state during the polls.

Awotinde, who said that relevant logistics have been put in place to ensure that the state records hitch free elections in the state, further said that officers have adequately been motivated for the election.

The CP, therefore, warned troublemakers to desist from fomenting troubles during the polls as the command would not take it lightly with anyone breaching the peace in the state.

The CP said: “We the police, in conjunction with other security agencies, are ready as usual to provide adequate security for them before, during, and after the election. People should go and exercise their franchise that day.

“I am using this opportunity to warn troublemakers to desist from it or relocate because they are not going to find it easy as we have been dealing with them already, we will continue to deal with them.

“We also want to inform the general public that if there is any breach of the peace they should call the numbers we have already made available to them for quick response.

“We have join operation room with the military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and others. They will be on throughout the elections. They have about two patrol teams that will respond to distress calls throughout the election”, he said.