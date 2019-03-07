NEWS
Police Uncover 4 Flashpoint Areas In Ebonyi, Beef Up Security
The Ebonyi State Police Command, Thursday, said that it has uncovered about four flashpoints were serious violence activities were perpetrated by political thugs in the state during the last presidential and National Assembly elections.
The State Commissioner of Police, CP Awosola Awotinde, who made the disclosure in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital during a media briefing though did not disclose the flashpoint areas.
The CP said that serious security has been beefed up in those areas to forestall possible repeat of the security challenges recorded in the state during the polls.
Awotinde, who said that relevant logistics have been put in place to ensure that the state records hitch free elections in the state, further said that officers have adequately been motivated for the election.
The CP, therefore, warned troublemakers to desist from fomenting troubles during the polls as the command would not take it lightly with anyone breaching the peace in the state.
The CP said: “We the police, in conjunction with other security agencies, are ready as usual to provide adequate security for them before, during, and after the election. People should go and exercise their franchise that day.
“I am using this opportunity to warn troublemakers to desist from it or relocate because they are not going to find it easy as we have been dealing with them already, we will continue to deal with them.
“We also want to inform the general public that if there is any breach of the peace they should call the numbers we have already made available to them for quick response.
“We have join operation room with the military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and others. They will be on throughout the elections. They have about two patrol teams that will respond to distress calls throughout the election”, he said.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Fayose’s Aide, Others Dump PDP For APC