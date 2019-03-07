METRO
Taxify Changes Name To Bolt
A foremost commercial ride-hailing service company, Taxify has rebranded its name to become Bolt, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
The Estonian company announced the change of name on Thursday in a statement by its CEO, Markus Villig, and has since the announcement updated its apps and various listings in app stores to its new name ‘Bolt’, accordingly.
“Since our launch five years ago, Taxify has grown to be more than a taxi app. Now millions of people over the world are using us to move around.
”Be it in a car, on a motor or riding an electric scooter. It’s time for our name to reflect our mission of building the best way to move in cities.
“We are changing our name and logo, but the app with great prices and fast arrival times will stay just as good as ever,” Villig said.
He explained that the new brand would be gradually rolled out across global markets over the following weeks and users would not need to take any action because the app would update automatically.
The company which started operations in Lagos in Nov. 2016, was founded in Tallinn, Estonia in 2013 by Villig and has since its inception spread its operation through 30 countries and 50 cities in Europe, Africa, West Asia, North America and Australia.
