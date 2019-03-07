SPORTS
Young Nigerian Goalkeeper, Okonkwo Make Arsenal’s First Team Training
Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo has been drafted into Arsenal first-teamers ahead of their forthcoming Europa League clash with Rennes.
Arsenal youth-team expert, Jeorge Bird has informed that the 17-year-old worked out with the Arsenal stars before their trip to France, yesterday.
Okonkwo was an unused substitute as the Gunners came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Swansea City in a Premier League 2 clash.
In Arsene Wenger’s final season in charge of the Gunners, Okonkwo trained with the first team before a League Cup match against Doncaster Rovers and was also observed ahead of a Premier League match vs West Ham in April 2018.
An England U18 international, the goalkeeper was drafted into first-team training by Unai Emery before they faced Leicester City in the Premier League in October 2018.
This season, Okonkwo has featured in eight matches for Arsenal U18s in the U18 Premier League, posting four shutouts and has been named in the matchday squad for the U23s on several occasions.
He has been registered for the knockout rounds of the Europa League and will kit up with the number 86 jersey if selected in the team to face Rennes, today.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS16 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
NEWS9 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
OPINION22 hours ago
Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride
-
NEWS12 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
ENTERTAINMENT11 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague