Young Nigerian Goalkeeper, Okonkwo Make Arsenal’s First Team Training

Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo has been drafted into Arsenal first-teamers ahead of their forthcoming Europa League clash with Rennes.

Arsenal youth-team expert, Jeorge Bird has informed that the 17-year-old worked out with the Arsenal stars before their trip to France, yesterday.

Okonkwo was an unused substitute as the Gunners came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Swansea City in a Premier League 2 clash.

In Arsene Wenger’s final season in charge of the Gunners, Okonkwo trained with the first team before a League Cup match against Doncaster Rovers and was also observed ahead of a Premier League match vs West Ham in April 2018.

An England U18 international, the goalkeeper was drafted into first-team training by Unai Emery before they faced Leicester City in the Premier League in October 2018.

This season, Okonkwo has featured in eight matches for Arsenal U18s in the U18 Premier League, posting four shutouts and has been named in the matchday squad for the U23s on several occasions.

He has been registered for the knockout rounds of the Europa League and will kit up with the number 86 jersey if selected in the team to face Rennes, today.