10th Anniversary: 9mobile Celebrates Customers With Magic Hour Promo

Telco company, 9Mobile, has fulfilled its promise to customers as it celebrated the first set of winners in the Magic hour promo. and Northern promo.

Magic hour is part of 9mobile’s 10th anniversary programmes to celebrate and reward the loyalty of its numerous customers who have stood with the brand.

9mobile presented cash prizes to its promo winners, and offered their loved ones with a surprise opportunity to shop for free in a unique shopping dash experience at the Ikeja shopping Mall, where the event took place.

Reacting a customer, Aderogba, aptly described his experience thus – “N100 can put a smile on your face, like it has mine today”.

Another customer, Mrs. Gloria Rahman, an expectant mum-to-be and her husband picked the ‘zero second’ option which implied they would have no opportunity to participate in the shopping dash.

But 9mobile’s Director, Brand and Experience, Elvis Ogiemwanye, offered on behalf of 9mobile to compensate the unborn baby.

He stated, “we care for our customers and always want to delight them and because of that I want to extend this care to your baby. So, I’m giving your baby the opportunity to pick any gift worth N50,000, on 9Mobile”.

“The ongoing Magic Hour promo is designed exclusively for 9mobile’s teeming subscriber base – new and existing. To participate, simply recharge N100 and above or text WIN to 88808 to boost your chances of winning any of several amazing prizes daily, weekly or monthly. Remember the more you recharge, the better your chances of winning”, concluded Ogiemwanye.

Also speaking at the presentation, the Head Youth Market Segment, Olayiwola Onafowokan said, “to see the smiles and excitement on people’s faces has brought a lot of satisfaction to the 9Mobile team”.

The one million Naira winner in the Northern promo, Usman, was at a loss for words and expressed surprise at being a millionaire at such a young age, courtesy of 9Mobile. “I am excited and very grateful to 9Mobile for this windfall!”, he said. Usman could not contain his joy at being a million naira richer.

Some customers were also presented with their prize gifts of smartphones.

All the winners and their loved ones who got a chance to participate in the shopping dash were overjoyed and expressed gratitude to 9Mobile for the generosity.

The magic hour promo is open to new and existing customers on prepaid packages. For the duration of the offer, 1 lucky subscriber will win N250,000 while 5 others will win N50,000 daily. 5 smartphones will be given away weekly, N5million will be up for grabs every month and the ultimate winner will go home with the whooping prize of N20 million at the end of the promo.

The Northern Promo is designed exclusively to delight customers in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Taraba and Yobe States. All prepaid lines are eligible, excluding Morebusiness, Hybrid and post-paid packages.

To participate in the Northern Promo, all prepaid customers need to do is recharge their lines with N100 or more. Subscribers can also win free daily airtime by sending ‘WIN’ to 476 to qualify. One smartphone will be won every week for 12 weeks, and three lucky customers will get N1 million each during this same period. In addition, one customer will win the grand prize of a brand-new car.

Adebisi Idowu, Vice President, Marketing, 9mobile, says the promos are part of the innovative ways 9Mobile demonstrates how much it appreciates its loyal customers for staying the course with the network since it commenced operations in Nigeria.

“At 9mobile, our customers are the cornerstone of all our operations; offering them value is a priority and these promos affirm that we are not just paying lip service to our mantra of enabling customers to do more. Apart from empowering customers by providing them with superior quality data and voice services, we also want to change their lives for good with reward schemes like the Northern Promo and Magic Promo to celebrate their loyalty.

This is one of the ways 9mobile is saying thank you to its customers for trusting us to keep our brand promise to them. We care about our customers and are always on the lookout for ways to support and positively impact their lives”, he said.

Idowu said the shopping dash would not be a one-off because customers across the country would also benefit from it.

“This Shopping Dash is going to continue. We decided to surprise our promo winners here today, they didn’t know this was going to happen. They just came to pick up their prizes accompanied by their friends, and they got this bumper package. We would do this in other locations as we continue to delight Nigerians. Kano is the next location, our subscribers there should get ready to be truly delighted,” he said.