APC Gov’ship Candidate Did Not Drop Out Of School, Schoolmates

Secondary schoolmates of the APC Governorship Candidate in Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq have faulted reports that the politician dropped out of Government College Kaduna.

Government College Kaduna Old Boys Association (GCKOBA) class of 76 made this known in a statement signed by Kabiru Yaro, Abdulmalik Giwa and Sanusi Ramallam on behalf of the 1976 set of the college.

The association recalled that AbdulRazaq bore the school registration number 1841 and was a member of the popular El-Kanemi House.

“We state that AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (1841), who was a member of Elkanemi House, did not drop out of Government College Kaduna as is being alleged by mischievous elements behind the smear campaign against him.

“We, the Class of 1976 at Government College Kaduna wish to strongly condemn attempts to tarnish the image of one of us, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in the name of politics.

“We confirm that he duly wrote his final secondary school leaving examination in 1976.

“The onus is on anyone who doubts this verifiable information to prove the contrary with credible evidence.

“We are particularly worried that a segment of the media could pick what was clearly a smear message planted in the social media and dignified same as a news story. This is dangerous and irresponsible.

“We urge our politicians to run issues-based campaign on what they have to offer the electorate,” they added.

According to them, resorting to blackmail and downright falsehood during election is bad for the country and serves no public good.

The classmates expressed regret that such mischief was always targeted at professionals and genuine businessmen who ventured into politics to make things work for the poor man.

It will be recalled that a group of people had alleged that the APC governorship candidate did not graduate from Government College, Kaduna as he claimed.

The group also alleged that AbdulRazaq did not possess the requisite West Africa School Certificate needed for him to seek elective office in the country.