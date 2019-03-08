Barbie Release First Ever Maori Doll Modelled On New Zealand Journalist

The doll, which has “curly hair and beautiful brown skin”, holds a

microphone as part of her job as a journalist.

Ms Robinson is among 20 women that have had Barbie dolls made in

their image as part of an International Women’s Day campaign.

She is the first New Zealander to have a Barbie doll made in her

likeness.

“Seriously cool to be selected to inspire young girls with the first ever

New Zealand Barbie – she’s Maori and a commentator!” said Ms Robinson in an Instagram post.

Ms Robinson was an international rugby union player who won two rugby world cups with New

Zealand’s women’s team – the Black Ferns. She later went on to become a sports journalist. Prue Kapua,

the National President of the Maori Women’s Welfare League, told the BBC that Barbie’s decision to

release a Maori doll was a “very positive thing” for its community.

“The fact that there is a Maori Barbie doll will hopefully encourage younger girls to know more about

our culture and Maori people,” she said.

“[Locally], we have our own dolls that are reflective of Maori women but this is the first in terms of a worldwide brand. It’s a very positive thing in terms of awareness.”

Puawai Cairns, Head of the Maori Collection at the Museum of New Zealand, echoed her words.

“Anytime a Maori woman is acknowledged for her achievements, whether it’s in an ancestral song, a

beautiful carving or as a doll, I’m happy, because little Maori girls will see their future being celebrated”

she told the BBC.

Image copyright Mattel The dolls, that are part of a series on role models, include tennis star Naomi

Osaka, actress Yara Shahidi and visual artist Shen Man.

This is not the first time Barbie has released dolls based off successful women.

In 2015, it released a new collection of Barbies called “Sheroes” featuring accomplished women and the line has continued since.

However, the range of toys is not without controversy.