Emenike To Abia Electorate: Liberate Yourselves From PDP Boundage Now

An Abia All Progressives Congress (APC), chieftain, Chief Ikechi Emenike has in an umistakable term told the electorate in Abia State to liberate themselves from what he described as the 20-year old Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boundage of the state.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the capital, ahead of the Saturday governorship and state Assembly election, Emenike appealed to them to come out en mass to vote APC candidate in the crusade to end the PDP-led administration.

Emenike had during the campaigns for the governorship and state House of Assembly elections emphasized the need for the state to go APC this time around after being yoked with PDP for almost two decades without achieving the much expected development.

He, therefore stressed that the people of the state must of necessarily” join other Nigerians on the Next Level of progress for the country under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari who was massively returned to power in a landslide two weeks ago.”

A statement issued by Emenike’s media aide, Sir Mike Ozoemena explained that the party was not leaving any stone unturned to ensure electoral victory for APC in the struggle to free Abia from the stranglehold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“These simultaneous round of meetings in all the local government areas of the state are geared towards mobilizing and sensitizing the party leaders and faithful in the pooling units, wards, and local government areas for maximum victory on Saturday,” he said.

The meetings were attended by party local government chairmen and their executives, all the ward chairmen of the respective LGs ward secretaries, ward youth leaders, ward women leaders and the designated ward leaders of the party in the local government areas.

The leaderships of the political structures of Chief Emenike at the wards and local government levels were also involved in the strategic meetings. They include Emenike youth vanguards, Emenike Teenagers, Emenike Daughters. and Emenike Mothers, which is different from the party women leaders.