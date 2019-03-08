Rivers: Don’t Loose Hope, APC Guber Candidate Tells Party, Supporters

The APC governorship candidate in Rivers state, Tonye Cole has said that he was fulfilled knowing the potential available to him in the state even though his name will not be on the ballot for the governorship election on Saturday.

Cole, however hinted that he will be pursuing his case further at the Supreme Court after Saturday’s elections.

In a statement made on Friday, he expressed appreciation to the people of the state, especially members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for standing by him while pursuing his case in court, asking them not to lose hope.

He said: “Over the past few months, you have stood by me in prayer and encouraged me in no small means on this journey in politics. That prayer works, is evidenced in my life and testimony throughout the battles we took on and I have nothing but praise to God for using you as a spiritual anchor in very trying times.

“Yesterday the Court of Appeal struck out our case on the grounds that the Supreme Court rulings make it impossible for them to deal with the case and therefore we must head back up for the Supreme Court to determine the substantive matter.

“For this reason, neither I nor any APC candidate will be in the ballot this Saturday. This is but a pit stop and I will be assessing the next steps following the completion of the election.

“Please by no means take this as a regrettable endeavor as nothing I have done to date can compare with the life lessons I have learnt these past months and how truly fulfilled I am of the potentials available to me now to impacting multitudes in the years ahead.

“As a party, we have adopted the AAC candidate as our preferred choice and we trust we have made that the right choice in who will lead Rivers State next.

” Let me enjoin us to persevere a few more days in our waiting and raising praise unto our Lord until the election is done and dusted for it is critical they are concluded peacefully, with no loss of life and most importantly that a God’s choice for elected office holders is enthroned in Nigeria.