NEWS
Sen Binta Secures Jobs For Constituents
The Senator, representing Adamawa North Senatorial zone, Binta Masi Garba has secured jobs for five graduates with the Nigerian Energy Commission.
The appointments which was shared in the five local governments areas of her constituency, is among many appointments she have secured in various sectors, ministries, Military and paramilitary establishments for her people.
Those who benefited from the appointments are: Julius Agaka Yusuf, Wakanda Ibrahim Tipili, Mohammed Aminu, Abdulkadir Aisha and Finbar Ignatius Tizhe.
Binta has congratulated the constituents, urging them to be good ambassadors of Adamawa state.
She further thanked the APC government under the leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari for given her the support to work for her people.
