Simi Out With AYO Visuals

After all the honeymooning at Dubai, Simi who got married a month ago to her boo, Adekunle Gold, is back to work doing what she loves to do best, making music.

The Xtreme X3M singer on Tuesday premiered the official music video for her latest single titled “Ayo“.

Ayo, produced by Legendary Beatz is all about having ‘Joy’. Simi sings her hearts on this beautiful record and she is here with the visuals to push the song further. The 3:45 minutes song is the next song after the duet ‘Promise’ which they used to release the visuals of their wedding ceremony held at Lekki in Lagos.

Simi shows her lovely side on this colourful video by Director K (DK).

“This is one of my fave (favourite) ever,” she penned on her twitter handle

Simisola Ogunleye-Gold known as Simi is a singer full of potential and she has proved it in about five years of coming to the limelight. From the song ‘Tiff’ and them ‘Jamb Question’, Simi’s golden voice continues to tantalize and seduce those who listened to it. ‘Smile For Me’ is another song that captivates the listeners. The singer has brought a fresh air cum alternative sounds to the Nigerian music scene with her genre of music, having started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008 titled Ogaju.

As a mixing engineer, Simi who can be seen as a genius has honed her craft and can perform live as well beautifully unlike some established singers. With her marriage and synergy to Adekunle Gold another out-of-the-box singer, the sky is not even her limit as Simi thrives to get better while still being her original self.