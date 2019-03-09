Falz, Zlatan, Ycee, Others Thrill At MTV Base

It was a night of exhilarating fun and non-stop excitement as MTV Base celebrated 14 years of showcasing African music to the world. The Mainland Block Party takeover was not only compered by MTV Base VJ, Nenny B, alongside actor, Bolly Lomo but also featured performances from A-list musicians such as Zlatan, Chinko Ekun, Skiibii and Ycee.

With over 1,500 party goers in attendance, the MTV Base partnered event featured everything from dance competitions to a relaxing poolside for guests to unwind at. When asked why it is important to create such a complete experience for MTV Base fans, Solafunmi Oyeneye, Senior Channel Manager of MTV Base, said:

“At MTV Base, we like to go big or go home. We knew that including our faithful audience in this year’s anniversary celebration was something we had to do, so it was imperative to ensure that they came to a party that would give them the complete MTV Base experience that they have come to know and love.”

Fans of the channel were not the only ones present at the celebration party. A number of A-list celebrities such as Falz, Niniola, Zlatan, Skiibii, Ycee, DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune, Reekado Banks, Dada Boy Ehiz, Sammy Walsh, Folu Storms, Bizzle Osikoya, Tosin Ajibade (Olorisupergal), Sensei Uche, Kemi Smallz, Mr. Real, CDQ, Jaywon, Iyanya, Okiki DFT, Blaqbonez, Oluwakaponeski, Victor AD, Sess Beats, Lyta, Somto Cody Akanegbu, SamPhrank, Tomi Thomas (Mayorkun’s manager), Shakar El, Awazi as well as Osagie John-Osarenz also made appearances at the party. It was truly a memorable moment for many of the attendees as they got to interact with their favourite A-list celebrities. Speaking on the exciting jubilatory night, MTV Base VJ, Dada Boy Ehiz had this to say:

“MTV Base has helped a number of careers in this industry move to the next level, including mine, so it is great to see all these musicians, managers and talent come out to celebrate the platform that showcased and continues to showcase African excellence to the world.”