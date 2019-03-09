COVER STORIES
Governor Masari’s Mother-In-Law Kidnapped in Katsina
The mother-in-law to the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, was yesterday abducted from her residence in Katsina metropolis. Eighty-year-old Hauwa Yusuf is the mother to Binta Masari, one of the wives of the governor.
LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that she was said to have been forcefully taken away by the abductors who reportedly invaded her residence in the early hours of Friday, armed and wearing masks.
The Police public relations officer of the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident , adding that the police were on the trail of the abductors.
He also gave the assurance that the kidnap victim would be released soon and the abductors brought to book.
Efforts to get the response of the state government on the matter had proved unsuccessful as telephone calls to the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media, Abdu Labaran, failed to go through.
In recent times, Katsina has come under attacks by armed bandits, a situation that is said to be a spill-over from the activities of cattle rustlers and bandits terrorizing residents in neighbouring Zamfara State.
Governor Masari is seeking re-election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in today’s poll.
