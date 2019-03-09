PMB Has Been Fair To Women In Appointment – Aipoh

Hon HailMary Aipoh, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) All Progressive Congress (APC) woman leader, in this interview with CECILIA OGEZI speaks on the need for reorientation and mentorship for women in politics

How do you see women participation in politics so far?

To be honest with you the number of Nigerian women in party politics is gradually rising compared to what it used to be in the past. Our upbringing does not allow women to freely participate in politics because we are told that our place is in the home. At the early stages, only a few women ventured into politics, women like Fumilayo Ransome Kuti, Laila Dogoyaro and a few others. But now women are beginning to realize the importance of being actively involved in politics in Nigeria.

On our part, we are providing mentorship especially for the young women in politics. If women don’t come into politics they have nobody to blame for the way things go in the country.

I know there is a stereotype about women in politics, they are seen as nonentities or wayward women, that is why many try to distance themselves from politics. But that is not true.

Most of our women in politics today are very educated and very insightful. They have brains, they have come to realize that participating in politics is the only way their voices can be heard. It is the sure way to affect people’s lives. We are beginning to take our destiny in our hands. We don’t care what anybody thinks about us.

Yes, our men are the head of the home, we are taught to be submissive. No problem, what we are saying is that we want to be partners in moving the country forward. We gave birth to the men and nurtured them, we taught them values and molded them into what they are. Women are mothers, wives and sisters, so they have the capacity to rule this country.

If women are given more sensitive positions in this country, you will see that Nigeria will be great again.

Do you think women are living up to their role as nation builders in Nigeria?

Not yet, frankly we are not there yet because our women need to be reoriented in nation building, they have been told for years that their job is to take care of the home and if our job is taking care of the home, instilling good morals in our kids then we can also build the nation.

Are women represented under the APC government?

It is in two ways, women are just embracing politics. There was a time we didn’t have them at all, so I will say so far so good, we have a lot of women in sensitive positions, like in the Ministry of Finance, in parastals like PENCOM, NAPTIP among others. We have women in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

But we are not there yet, that is why we are encouraging women to join politics, let them come out and take their positions, we can’t just sit at home and say we are not given the opportunity to serve. Let women come out and make themselves relevant, let them show the men that they can carry out assignments when given. Then they will be the ones recommending you for jobs. For me the stakeholders in the FCT are the ones recommending me for the positions I have been given because they know I can deliver. Women have to go beyond traditional beliefs and come out to represent women folk because their ideas might just be what we need to move the country forward.

How do you hope to deliver 35 percent affirmative action for women?

We are in talks with our stakeholders in the party, Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari is also in support of this but you see the women also have to be prepared and that is what we are doing at our level.

If women can move above the stereotype, we might be heading for 40 percent, we have politicians who play dirty politics and we are here to say it can be done in a better way.

How do you intend to turn the narrative in favour of women who turn out in mass to vote but are often relegated to the background after elections?

It is through advocacy, we the APC women in the 36 states and the FCT, we are talking to our leaders. As grassroots women we are working to secure our positions. Women are dedicated to the nation, they turn out in large numbers with their children strapped on their backs to vote and for that it should count for something, when you work, there should be a reward for it, it is in our holy books.

What ways have you empowered women?

We empower women in the area of skills acquisition. We are doing that here in the FCT. That has helped to improve the livelihood of these women. We also try to sponsor less privileged children to school by giving them scholarships.

Give us little background about yourself

I’m married with four kids, three boys and a girl. I’m somebody that wants to leave a legacy, I have passion for the less privileged people, I love to put smiles on people’s faces.

Politics for me is a calling, that is why for me, it is not a do or die affair. I believe going into politics should be driven by the desire to offer service to the society. That is why I am in politics, to serve my people, to be the voice of the voiceless and to ensure good governance.