NEWS
Edo Govt Donates 10 Operational Vehicles To Police, Nigerian Army
The Edo State Government has donated 10 operational vehicles to the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigerian Army, as part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to curb crime in the state.
While presenting the vehicles to the State Commissioner of Police, Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu said the cars were donated to the security agencies to check crime at flashpoints identified across the state.
He noted, “Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered for additional buses to provide security for the good people of Edo State. This will enable the Police to carry out their duties in curbing crime in the state efficiently.”
“The protection of lives and property of our citizens is paramount to us as a government. We will ensure that proper measures are put in place in checking crime,” Shaibu said.
The Nigerian Army formation stationed at Iguobazuwa, the administrative Headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area is to get one of the vehicles.
The nine Police Area Commands and Divisions that each received the newly procured vehicles are Ikpoba-Hill Area Command, Uromi Area Command, Auchi Area Command, Igarra Area Command, Egba Area Division, Ubiaja Area Division, Ososo Area Division, Jattu Area Division and Iguobazuwa Area division.
Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Dan Mallam Muhammed, expressed appreciation to the state government for providing logistics which will enable the Police fight crime in the state.
Muhammed assured that the Police and other security agencies would work in synergy to ensure that Edo people sleep with their eyes closed.
