Heritage Bank Empowers Creative Industry

Heritage Bank Plc, has restated its commitment to empower the Nigerian creative industry, as well boost the economy via hosting a private screening of Cut 24 Production’s political thriller, Code Wilo.

The event took place at the prestigious Terra Culture recently in Lagos.

The event was graced by senior members of staff of the bank, some of the cast and crew of the movie, fans, movie critics and some of the industry’s finest celebrities.

Addressing the audience, Chidi Agu, Head of Content and Digital Banking of Heritage Bank, said the bank hosted the show because it has recognised the potentials in the creative industry, both in the ability to empower the population as well as to lift the economy generally.

He said the bank has been involved in some activities that championed the interest of people in the creative industry and the production of creative outputs.

Agu said the bank has also tried to put their works in better perspective so that they could be measured and monetised.

Also speaking Hauwa Allabura, the movie producer expressed delight in being able to explore her creative skills while telling a unique story in the movie.

According to her, “After my last movie: “The Eve” I wanted to tell a story that is unique and relevant to the state of the country. One that beautifully explores the rich culture of our land and distinctively addresses the issues we are faced with.”

Code Wilo, which was produced by Hauwa Allahbura, is a story that touches on themes like pre-election violence, politics, and the horrors caused by the powers that be in certain areas in the south-south pre-1999 democracy.

It is a story of a strong-willed woman running for the gubernatorial position of her state. Apparently, certain about what she wanted and also concerned about her elder brother who believed the seat was his, she forged ahead to make a move that works for her.

But she gets more than a rude shock at an event that was meant to change her course positively.

She now has to fight for more than the right to serve her people and her own life.

The major casts in Code Wilo are: Zack Orji, Eucharia Anunobi, Gabriel Afolayan, Kalu Ikeagwu, Bikiya Graham-Douglas among others.