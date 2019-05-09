NSE, FMDQ List N8.5bn Infrastructure Green Bond

Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange yesterday listed N8.5 billion corporate infrastructure green bond of North South Power Company Limited on their platforms.

This shows that infrastructure development in the nation is taking progressive steps in the right direction, as North South Power Company tapped the Nigerian debt capital markets (DCM) for funding targeted at green infrastructure development.

The N8.5 billion, 15-year series one guaranteed fixed rate senior green infrastructure bond under its N50 billion Bond Issuance Programme would be offered at 15.60 per cent and would mature in 2034.

The company described the bond as the first certified green corporate bond and the longest tenured corporate bond issued in the Nigeria debt capital markets.

The chairman of North South Power Company, Mr. Ibrahim Aliyu, described the success of the bond issuance as a significant milestone in the company’s long-term corporate strategy.

He said it demonstrated the company’s market leadership, innovation and commitment to the highest standards of environmental, social and corporate governance.

Aliyu said, “With the listing of the series one guaranteed green infrastructure bonds issuance on the NSE, the company has established a long-envisioned link with a more sustainable long-term local currency financing required to implement its ambitious strategic power generation expansion plan through the capital market.”

He said the NSE provided a unique platform to support both the federal government and businesses to access capital for sustainable initiatives.

Also, executive vice chairman/chief executive officer of North South Power Company, Dr. Olubunmi Peters stated, “The issuance of the first corporate green infrastructure bond in Nigeria is a significant milestone in the Company’s long-term corporate strategy, demonstrating our market leadership, innovation and commitment to the highest standards of environmental, social and corporate governance.”

He noted that the success of the transaction further highlights the growing appetite for socially responsible investment in the Nigerian DCM, saying that the infrastructure bond provides a new vista of opportunity not just for companies in the financial sector, but for other corporate companies in Nigeria.

Chief executive officer of InfraCredit, guarantor to the bond, Mr. Chinua Azubike, said that transitioning Nigeria’s economy to a sustainable development path has become an existential imperative.

He stated that as the largest source of long-term investment capital, the domestic bond market has an especially important role to play as an effective investment tool to finance the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

He added that “We are pleased to have supported North South Power Company with our guarantee, in pioneering this sustainable path by issuing the first corporate green infrastructure bond with the longest tenor in sub-saharan Africa.”