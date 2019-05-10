EDUCATION
UniAbuja Inaugurates New Students Union Executives
The Students Union Government ( SUG ), University of Abuja ( UniAbuja ) chapter, yesterday inaugurated its newly elected executives.
The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Michael Adikwu, while inaugurating the executives, congratulated and charged them to be examplary, visionary and creative leaders.
The Vice Chancellor who was represented by the Dean of Students Affairs, Professor Otaki Alanana urged them to ensure peaceful atmosphere in and around the institution while charging them to work closely with their colleagues.
He further enjoined students not to use confrontation or violence method when demanding for for basic amenities in the school, saying that the management will give a listening ear to their problems if they genuinely presented them.
In his welcome speech, the newly elected SUG president of the institution, Mr Sulaiman Rabiu, stressed that the students will Partner with the management to enhance conducive lecture halls, hostels, replacement of worn out facilities, fumigation, regulation of transportation and food prices and quality, adding that the administration of will enhance the security of lives and property of students.
He urged the management to reintroduce Wi-Fi in campus to enable smooth learning atmosphere. “We need the school management support on this because of the more laudable projects we have in plan.”
