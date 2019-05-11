CITAD Urges Varsities To Embrace Social Media For Enhanced Learning

A non governmental organization, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has urged tertiary institution in the country to embrace social media network for enhanced learning.

This was disclosed during a seminar held at the Bayero University in Kano State on May 3rd, organized to underscore the role social media plays in the academic environments.

Stakeholders drawn from civil society organisations, academia were present.

During a paper presentation tagged; “Managing The Detractive Of Social Media In Academic Environment,” Mrs Sanah Abdullahi Muaz of the Bayero University’s Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology, said social media and it is applications have penetrated in to the daily life of man since the last decade, especially young people‘s way of life and it is becoming one of the most important means of entertainment and communication.

She said: “Many studies show that students use social network mostly for socialization purposes, for exchanging views or ideas, and for entertainment purposes, such kinds of activities can be incorporated into educational procedures.”

She said social networks can possibly contribute positively to student’s lives by upgrading their cognitive behavior.

According to her, research has proven that students make use of social networks in several ways during their studies to reinforce their educational activities and increase their academic performance.

Speaking on improving educational procedures through social online network, she said social media has created new perspectives in the process of acquiring knowledge.

“Social networking sites allow students to participate in formal and informal learning conditions. Students can match with people with a similar way of thinking and exchange knowledge in an informal way, for example: exchange of their educational experiences for educational purposes.

“First-year students for instance can get all the necessary information they need about their faculty by just discussing with older ones, which will help them to get used to their new academic life,” she said.

She, however, said social media through educator’s perspectives has shown that educators do not support social networking in educational procedures as strongly as do their students.

She also urged teachers/lecturers to invest in online social networks as a tool to bringing their students closer, in order to encourage them to make for educational purposes.

Also in a presentation by Mal. Abdulganiyu Rufai Yakub on “Social Connectivity to Technopreneurship: Making the Best Use of Social Media,” he said over the years, social media has become part of our lives, and the number of users keeps increasing geometrically across the world.

“Social media is changing more than the way we communicate. Since the first caveman grunted at his wife once to say he was hungry, and twice to say he was lonely, communication has influenced real world actions,” he said.

He highlighted three aspects of social media which include contact time, real to digital to real (RDR) cycle and focusing on few select networks.

“Gone is the time when young people should rely on a single approach business strategy to succeed in business. There is the need for the youth to shun from incessant and heavy use of social media just to chat with friends and family generating little or no revenue, it is also important to apply modern techniques discussed above to benefit from social media,” he added.