Crusade For ISPS Code Compliance

The present management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), led by Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has doubled its effort to attain 100 per cent compliance of all port terminals and jetties at Nigerian seaports. YUSUF BABALOLA writes.

Before now, Nigerian ports were ranked as a risk to the United States of America due to non-compliance of jetties and terminals to the International Ships and Ports (ISPS) code and on the verge of Condition of Entry (CoE) being placed on them.

At a point, the United States Government Coast Guard (USCG) imposed Conditions of Entry (COE) on vessels originating or calling from some Nigerian port terminals which are yet to comply with the anti-terrorism measure.

The COE, according to the USCG would require affected vessels to meet certain security measures prior to entering U.S. ports for failing to have adequate security measures in place at a Nigerian port she earlier called.

At that time, only 22 port facilities in Nigeria are, however, exempted from the COE, as they have been found to be compliant while several others were non compliant and COE placed on them.

But, since the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) was appointed Designated Authority (DA) for implementation of the code, Nigeria ports have been on the path of complying with the anti terrorism measure thereby reposing the U.S. confidence in Nigerian Ports.

Origin Of ISPS Code

Acts of insecurity, lack of safety consciousness and threats of terrorism have pervaded the global maritime landscape. Dishonesty and fraud-like tendencies which have bedeviled activities in the maritime industry have complicated perceived threats of insecurity in ports.

On September 11, 2001, the world witnessed the bombing of the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York by terrorists, resulting in the death of over 3,000 persons. Following this incident, ideas were canvassed and fears expressed that if the air can be so vulnerable to terrorist attack, engaging the ports and other maritime facilities on land would be a simple job.

It therefore became necessary to tinker with the 1974-1988 convention on Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) to create awareness to maritime nations on the need to put in place certain measures that would shield maritime facilities such as ports from terrorist attacks.

This brought about creation of the International Ships and Ports Facility Security (ISPS) Code to which every port is to comply with in order to ensure safety of international trade, persons transiting the ports and other critical facilities.

The ISPS Code outlined preventive measures against the likelihood of terrorist attacks

on ships and ports facilities worldwide. The ISPS Code came into force in 2004.

Objectives of the ISPS Code:

The ISPS was established as an international framework involving co-operation between contracting governments, government agencies, local administrations and the shipping and port industries to detect/assess security threats and take preventive measures against security incidents affecting ships or port facilities used in international trade.

Other objectives include: to establish the respective roles and responsibilities of all these parties concerned at the national and international level for ensuring maritime security; to ensure the early and efficient collation and exchange of security-related information.

Also, it would provide a methodology for security assessments so as to have in place plans and procedures to react to changing security levels and, ensure confidence that adequate and proportionate maritime security measures are in place.

The rest of the objectives are to be achieved by the designation of appropriate security officers/personnel on each ship, in each port facility and in each shipping company to prepare and to put into effect the security plans that would be approved for each ship and port facility.

The Code does not issue specific measures that each port and ship must take to ensure the safety of her facilities against terrorism because of the many different types and sizes of these facilities. Instead it outlines “a standardised, consistent framework for evaluating risk, enabling governments to offset changes in threat with changes in vulnerability for ships and port facilities.”

For ships, the framework includes requirements for ship security plans, security officers, company security officers and certain onboard equipment. For port facilities, the requirements include port facility security plans, port facility security officers and security equipment.

In addition, the requirements for ships and for port facilities include monitoring and controlling access, monitoring the activities of people and cargo and ensuring that security communications are readily available. Since 2004 when the ISPS Code came into operation, Nigeria has made unsatisfactory efforts to comply with the security code.

Dakuku Targets 100% Compliance Level

However, since the appointment of Dr Dakuku Peterside, as the director-general of NIMASA, the agency has vigorously pursued Nigerian ports terminals compliance level from a paltry 13 per cent in 2013 to 90 per cent in 2018 and vowed to achieve 100 per cent compliance level.

The DG, who maintained that the agency was committed to increasing the compliance level from the present 90 per cent to 100 per cent emphasised the importance of capacity building towards the successful implementation of the Code.

He explained thus, “It is no secret that we have made giant strides in ISPS Code implementation in Nigeria. We do not wish to rest on our laurels as the zeal to acquire 100 per cent compliance in all port facilities.

“What we have done today is that we have moved in terms of security which is codifying in the implementation of ISPS code. We have moved from 13 per cent where we met it, to 90 per cent compliance, meaning that security at the port vessel calling at our port has improved tremendously. Access by the United State code guide and by the Department of Transport in the United Kingdom.”

Deputy director, Public Relation, NIMASA, Isichie Osamgbi, had also reiterated the agency’s goal of achieving 100 per cent compliance level.

He said, “The present management at NIMASA has intensified the agency’s drive to ensure strict ISPS Code compliance and the result is that Nigeria now has a compliance rate of 114 port facilities out of the total 145 ports in Nigeria are now fully ISPS compliant.

“This is considered a remarkable achievement considering the fact that NIMASA was only appointed the Designated Authority for the implementation of ISPS Code in Nigeria barely 5 years ago when compliance level was barely 13 per cent. Though 8 per cent of the remaining 31 port facilities are currently pursuing compliance, our goal is to target a 100 per cent compliance level in the next twelve months.”

Also, with only 10 per cent of shipping terminals left, the NIMASA DG said no stone would be left unturned to achieve 100 per cent compliance and to ensure all other ports terminals and jetties were compliant.

NIMASA Shuts Non-Compliant Jetties, Port Facilities

For stakeholders to know that it was serious about its resolve to fully implement the ISPS code, NIMASA recently shut three jetties and port facilities for non-compliance with the provisions of the ISPS.

NIMASA in a statement said the decision was pursuant to its mandate as the DA for the implementation Code in Nigeria. The facilities are Heyden Petroleum Jetty Ijora Lagos, Waziri Jetty, Dockyard Road Apapa, Lagos and Starz Marine Shipyard Limited Onne in Rivers State. These facilities, the agency stated, have persistently failed to comply with the ISPS code necessitating their closure in order to forestall a situation where security breaches in such facilities would negatively impact the compliant ones.

These closures, it added, were in exercise of the agency’s powers in line with provisions of Part VIII of the ISPS Code Implementation Regulations 2014 under which the facilities were adjudged to be non-compliant despite repeated warnings to remedy the deficiencies.

NIMASA has consistently stated its commitment to the enforcement of full compliance with the ISPS Code especially in the face of growing terrorists’ activities globally.

While hosting a pre-assessment team from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) recently, Peterside expressed the determination of the agency to enforce the code saying that, “ultimately all of us are working for a common purpose, a safer world through safety and security of the maritime sub sector. If we fix our different corners of the earth, the whole world will be safer for everybody. And so no effort should be spared in trying to guarantee safety and security.

“All shut facilities are to remain closed until the managers of such facilities correct the identified deficiencies in line with the dictates of the Code as the agency aims to achieve 100 per cent compliance with the cooperation of all stakeholders. This exercise is a continuous one,” it stated.

US Coast Guard, IMO Rate NIMASA On ISPS Code Implementation

The Nigerian terminals and jetties compliance level have also generated commendation for the Peterside administration from the USCG and the Internationally Maritime Organization (IMO). The USCG noted that they were elated by the level of expertise and knowledge demonstrated by the NIMASA personnel led by Peterside.

The delegation from the USCG led by Lt. Commander Jacob Hopper of the International Port Security (IPS) Liaison for USCG in West and Central Africa and Europe noted that there had been a lot of improvements in the nation’s port as a result of the security architecture put in place.

Speaking further, John Hopper, commended the feat achieved by NIMASA which is the Designated Authority (DA) for the code in Nigeria and also noted that he was elated by the level of expertise and knowledge demonstrated by the agency’s personnel during the visit.

While describing the NIMASA team as very resourceful, he charged the agency not to rest on its oars in ensuring total compliance to the issues relating to safety and security at the nation’s ports.

Similarly, the International Maritime Organisation has applauded the country for its efforts at ensuring full compliance to ISPS Code. The IMO had last year rated Nigeria high on compliance with ISPS code.

IMO’s lead consultant, Mr. Brian Cranmer, speaking in Lagos at the opening of a five-day ‘train-the-trainer” programme said the efforts of the NIMASA DG in ensuring compliance with the code was quite commendable.

He said his conclusion was based on his evaluation of the programmes the management of the agency has so far put in place for the implementation of ISPS code in Nigeria.

Reinforcing the need for a high level of security consciousness at the ports, Cranmer said that the restriction of movement in and out of the ports was a step in the right direction.

“From what I have seen and what I am hearing, NIMASA has a very good programme in place; they are all trying hard, carrying out inspections. I have been with them when they carry out these inspections and they are as good as any other country that is implementing the ISPS Code. The port security is okay, because now, they have systems in place; you cannot just get into the ports unless you have an identification card.

“The ports that I have seen, meets the requirements fully, and Nigeria is coming on in leaps and bounds and I think with NIMASA and the compliance department, the inspections are in the right direction,” he stated.

The IMO lead consultant said the effort of the agency was quite commendable as many countries in Africa and Europe still found it difficult to meet the demands of the code.

He, however, warned against the incessant movement of staff which could hamper steady progress especially after some people have been trained in some technical areas.

“There is usually a lot of movement of staff, but you need to keep the staff you have got. The staff you have employed and trained should be technically employed and technically trained and you keep them, because they are your assets.

“Once you have trained staff, they understand how to carry out audits, inspections, how to do the enforcement programme, then you will find the rest of the programme becomes easy,” Cranmer said.

All Concessioned Nigerian Terminal, ISPS Compliant — Terminal Operators

Weighing in on the ISPS code compliance, the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) commended the NIMASA, for the implementation of the ISPS Code in Nigeria. More so by working with the terminal operators in ensuring that Nigerian ports remain complaint to the international port security measures.

The operators in a statement said that all concessioned port terminals in the country are in full compliance with the provisions of the International Ships & Ports Facility Security Code (ISPS) Code.

STOAN’s spokesman, Mr. Bolaji Akinola, said that private terminal operators under the auspices of the association have made significant investment in ensuring adequate security measures in their operational areas in full compliance with the ISPS Code.

Akinola said, “The ISPS Code is an essential maritime regulation for the safety and security of ships, ports, cargo and crew. For this reason, all private terminal operators at the six major port complexes across the country do not take the responsibilities of ensuring adequate compliance to the provisions of the Code lightly.

“We have made, and will continue to make, significant financial investments towards ensuring that every operational area assigned to us in the ports are well secured.

Terminal operators have invested significantly in technology, patrol vehicles, perimeter fencing and adequate security personnel in ensuring that only authorised persons gain access to concessioned terminals,” Akinola said.

He also said that all the concessioned port terminals across the country have adequate Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) coverage to monitor activities, even as they maintain strict access control to human and vehicular movements.

Conclusion

With the level of insecurity such as banditry, kidnapping and terrorism ravaging the country, the porosity of a jetty or terminal can expose already compliant terminals and jetties to danger.

Therefore NIMASA cannot afford to be complacent because it has achieved 90 per cent ISPS Code implementation, the agency must ensure it meets the 100 per cent target it has set for itself within the stipulated time. That way it can guarantee improve patronage from the international community.