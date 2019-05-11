Int’l Nurses Day: Obaseki Assures Capacity Building, Service Delivery

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the ongoing re-training of healthcare personnel, especially nurses, in Primary Health Care Centres across the state, a part of the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), will build their capacity to better provide preventive and curative care to residents in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this in commemoration of the International Nurses Day marked every May 12, maintained the state government will continue to prioritise capacity building for nurses to ensure that they are responsive to the needs of their patients and also protect themselves against hazards in the workplace.

According to him, “As we mark the International Nurses Day, I want to commend the excellent jobs by nurses in providing essential services to patients and assisting with the efficient management of healthcare centres. Their contributions over time have ensured that we have a close-knit, effective workforce at hospitals.”

He said this year’s theme of the celebration, Voice to Lead: Health for All is germane and speaks to the state government’s effort to ensure quality, accessible healthcare for residents in the state at the revamped primary healthcare centres spread across the 18 local government areas across the state.

“We hail nurses for their remarkable devotion to work and caring for the sick, sometimes at great personal cost occasioned by the long hours of work they put in to ensure that patients get maximum care,” he added.

On reforms in the state’s healthcare sector, Obaseki said that the revamp of primary healthcare in the state is underway and a lot is being done to ensure that a holistic job is done, which includes provision of potable water and stable, solar-powered electricity supply, secured work premises, adoption of technology in patient management and continuous training, among others.