Ezeunala Ekene Franklin, 15-yr-old Boy, Comes Top In 2019 JAMB Examination

A 15-year-old, Ezeunala Ekene Franklin, an indigene of Imo State, has recorded the highest score of 347 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Is-haq O Oloyede, while briefing the press on the release of the 2019 UTME Results, added that the first 12 candidates scored between 347 and 341.

Igwe Emmanueal Chidiebube, 16, from Abia State, was second with a score of 346, while Olamilekan Isaac, 17, from Osun State, scored 345.

Oloyede revealed that the result was that of 1,792,719 out of the 1,826,839 candidates that sat for the 2019 UTME.

The registrar also added that about 34,120 results were being withheld including the results of 15,145 candidates being further clarified as identical twins and siblings.

He also revealed that 2,906 candidates scored 300 or more; 57,599 scored between 250 and 299; 366,757 candidates scored between 200 and 249 while 361,718 candidates scored between 180 and 199.

Oloyede added that about 494,484 scored between 160 and 179; 410,844 scored between 140 and 159, while 99,463 scored between 100 and 139.

The Board registrar advised candidates to use the phone numbers they used to register to text RESULT to 55019 in order to check their results.

“There is no need to approach any CBT Centre or cyber café to check results. Those who were absent, got their registration cancelled or have their results withheld will be told.

“For the first three days or between now and Monday, the only means of checking the results of candidates would be through the Short Code (55019). This is to ensure that fraudsters, who would want to exploit candidates by reproducing messages and sending such messages to them, are frustrated. It is also to prevent those whose results are withheld from wasting their money at cyber cafes or creating unnecessary crowd at CBT centres,” he said.