Gunmen Kill Ex-Enyimba Player

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed an Ex-player of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba identified as Christian Jacob in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State.

Jacob was gathered to have been killed at Ogbor Hill axis, off the heart of Enyimba city.

While there have been several accounts to the killing, as events leading to his death remain unclear at the time of filing the report, it was learnt that the gunmen after shooting him, made away with his cell phone, some cash and other valuables.

The body of the ex-footballer was later deposited in a nearby mortuary located off Umuola junction by Ogbor Hill.

According to friends to the ex-footballer who would not want their names on print, said that deceased after playing his football with some overseas clubs established a football academy where raw football talents were harnessed and linked with agents before his untimely death.

Sources from the security agencies have it that investigation into the matter has commenced.