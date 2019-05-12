Local Govt Polls: Gov. Dickson Warn PDP Leaders, Aspirants Against Rancour, Wasteful Spending

….list conditions for emergence of PDP candidates

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has warned leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state against acts that will cause rancour and wasteful spending by aspirants for the various positions ahead of the July 27th Local Government Elections in the State.

Governor Seriake Dickson also listed the conditions that qualifies those interested in the elective positions of the Chairmanship and Councillorship of the Local Government must be screened bases on party loyalty, sacrifice, dedication and contributions to the party with special regards to the principle of rotation especially for Chairmen and Councillors.

Governor Seriake Dickson, who made this known yesterday in statement issued by his Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, called on the PDP leaders in the state to deepen consultations for the actualization of smooth rancour free local government polls.

Dickson’s call, according to the statement, followed the commencement of intensified consultations by leaders of the PDP in all the wards and local government areas of Bayelsa State ahead of the Local Government elections scheduled for July 27, 2019.

According to the statement, “The Governor urged party leaders to return to their communities to intensify the consultative meetings for the forthcoming local government elections in consonance with the PDP’s unique style of leadership which has brought stability both to the state and the party. ”

“He advised all aspirants for various positions to consult their leaders in the various local government areas who should ascertain their level of loyalty, hard work and contributions to the party in the state”.

“The Governor who stressed that there would be no room for rancorous primaries warned aspirants to avoid unnecessary expenditure as a result of the forthcoming primaries and elections.”

“That there will be no rancorous contest and primaries. To build on the well known capacity for managing the politics of the state which has brought stability to the state and the party”.

“All those who want to aspire for various positions should consult with their leaders. The leaders should meet, ascertain their record to loyalty, hard work and contributions to the party and then shortlist them for the final ratification by the party leadership”.

“So there will be no rowdy contest and those who want to contest should go and make their case to their leaders.”

Governor Dickson also directed the leaders of the party to identify two persons, a make and female in each of the wards and seven other names comprising four men and three females some of who would go for the Rural Development Areas, the Supervisory Councillors and Councillors.

He advised party members and aspirants to refrain from acts inimical to the interest of the party and to hold consultations with their leaders.