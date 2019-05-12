Nigeria Hypes Awards: Nenny B Bags ‘TV Personality Of The Year’ Award

…Beats Small Doctor, Zainab Balogun, Zlatan Ibile

MTV Base VJ, Nenny B has won the award for ‘TV Personality of the Year’ at the recently concluded Nigeria Hype Awards.

The award ceremony that took place at Jevinik Place, Ikeja GRA, was hosted by Henry Emeka. Nenny was part of a winner’s list that included Nkechi Blessing Sunday, CDQ, Efa Iwara, Small Doctor, Zlatan Ibile, T Classic, Zainab Balogun, Olumide Oworu and many others.

Born Nnenna Egwuekwe, Nenny B captivated many Nigerians during her time as OAP on HotFM Nigeria’sTraffic Drivetime Show. Not a newbie to the world of television, Nenny proved that she knows her onions as presenter for major television shows like ‘My Big Nigerian Wedding’ and ‘La Belle Africa’.

Nenny says, “Working on television has always been a dream of mine. Being able to live out my dream is still surreal to me, so to be recognized for living my dream is truly a blessing I do not take for granted. I would like to thank my MTV Base family at Viacom International Media Networks Africa for being my wings and my heart. I am truly grateful for all the support and love.”

Nenny has been recognized repeatedly for her impressive work a plethora of times. She has won the “Best Female On Air Personality” award at the Peace Achievers Awards. Nenny now works as a VJ with MTV Base where she hosts a number of shows such as Celeb Living amongst others.