Adenuga Charges Nigerians To Embrace Virtues Of Good Citizenship

Chairman of Globacom, Mike Adenuga Jr., has called on Nigerians to embrace the virtues of honesty, hard work, integrity, probity and responsibility.

Adenuga gave the charge at the 3rd Annual Oba Adetona Professorial Chair Lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun state. He was represented at the lecture by a top management staff member of Globacom, Mr. Folu Aderibigbe.

The 2019 edition of the lecture brought illustrious sons and daughters of Ijebu, as well as their friends together in Ijebu Ode. The occasion was grand because it formed part of the celebration of the 85th birthday of the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The Globacom chairman described the theme of the lecture, “Grassroots Governance, the soft underbelly of Nigeria’s political architecture”, as fitting. He noted that if the administration at the local government was good, it would translate to better government at the centre.

Dr. Adenuga eulogised Oba Adetona for donating the Professorial Chair at the Olabisi Onabanjo University. He said the endowment would contribute its own quota to the growth of the country.

In his own remarks at the event, the celebrant, who has spent 59 years on the throne, thanked God for sparing his life. He also thanked the Ijebus and the event sponsor, Globacom, for the huge support that has given rise to great development and progress in his domain.

The revered Oba particularly prayed for the chairman of Globacom, wishing him long life, good health and continued prosperity.

Professor Ayo Olukotun, who currently occupies the chair, in his lecture, advocated a replacement of local governments in the country as they had failed to measure up to their billing in the polity.

Also speaking at the Lecture, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Professorial Chair, Mr. Olatunji Ayanlaja, traced the trajectory of the lectures, recalling that the first one was delivered by Professor Akin Mabogunje in 2016, while the second one was delivered by Professor Olukotun.

Mr. Ayanlaja disclosed that Oba Adetona had created a N1 Billion Trust Fund of his personal money for the maintenance of the Awujale’s Palace in perpetuity.