NEWS
Buhari Meets Ambode, Ortom, El-Rufa’I, Emefiele
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met separately behind closed doors with Governors Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Samuel Ortom, Benue, and Nasir El-Rufa’I of Kaduna, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Details of the meetings are still being awaited, but Ambode told State House correspondents that he was in the villa to thank the president for his visit to Lagos State in April where he inaugurated several projects.
On his part, Ortom disclosed that he updated the president on the current security situation in Benue.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Buhari also met with Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where he was quoted as congratulating him over his re-appointment for another five-year term.
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
NSE: Market Capitalisation Opens Week With N6bn Loss
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Ardo Urges Sultan, Others To Reject Additional Kano Emirates
- NEWS24 hours ago
‘Fraud Allegations Against NIRSAL Boss Is Political, Misleading’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NNPC To Pay N534bn Debt To Federation Account
- NEWS14 hours ago
Group To Pressure NASS To Approve Tobacco Regulations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘No Monies Missing, Stolen In CBN’
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Man City Edge Liverpool To EPL Title
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Governors’ Access To LG Funds
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Tackling Insecurity Decisively, Says Presidency