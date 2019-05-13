Hughton Sacked As Brighton Manager

Christopher Hughton, manager of Brighton and Hove Albion FC of England has been sacked after spending four-and-a-half years at the club, according to a statement on Monday by the Premier League club.

Hughton led Brighton into the top flight in 2017, ending a 34-year absence, and they have just survived their second season, in spite of failing to win any of their last nine games.

“Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion.

‘’But ultimately, I have to make it, due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.

“Chris has done an excellent job, first stabilising our club, reaching the play-offs stage in his first full season and securing our first ever promotion to the Premier League and retaining our status in successive seasons,” Chairman Tony Bloom said.

Hughton’s final game in charge was Sunday’s 1-4 home defeat by title winner, Manchester City.

Brighton, who reached this season’s FA Cup semi-final, ended the season with 36 points, two points above the relegation zone.

The club confirmed that Hughton’s assistant, Paul Trollope as well as first-team Coach Paul Nevin, had also left.

Christopher Hughton is a former professional footballer and former manager of Brighton and Hove Albion.

In 1979, he became the first mixed race player to represent the Republic of Ireland national team.