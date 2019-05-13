NEWS
Obaseki Appoints 14 Permanent Secretaries
Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of 14 permanent secretaries into the state public service to strengthen the state’s ongoing reforms and deepen sustainable development.
In a statement signed by the Edo State Head of Service, Isaac Ehiozuwa, the state government said “the swearing in of the Permanent Secretaries is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 16 May, 2019, at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Benin City, at 2:30pm, while guests are to be seated at 1:30pm.”
The newly appointed permanent secretaries are Dr Irowa Osamwonyi Abiodun William, Mrs Obobairibhojie Helen Edewede, Mrs Okodugha Birgitta Eno, Mr Ighodaro Aghamioghogho David, Mrs Ebhodaghe Ehimwenma Joy, Mr Sede Joses Oghodemhe, Mrs Idehen Dorcas Amenaghawon, Mr Ediagbonya Fidelis.
Others include: Mr Ufunmwen James Ikponmwosa Oke, Mr Omorowa Peter O., Mrs Eghe-Abe Theresa Irenonsen, Mrs Aigbavboa Aikefe Oloruimen, Mr Okonofua Ekhomeiga Godwin and Mr Edionwe Joel Uhunnoma
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
NSE: Market Capitalisation Opens Week With N6bn Loss
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Ardo Urges Sultan, Others To Reject Additional Kano Emirates
- NEWS24 hours ago
‘Fraud Allegations Against NIRSAL Boss Is Political, Misleading’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NNPC To Pay N534bn Debt To Federation Account
- NEWS14 hours ago
Group To Pressure NASS To Approve Tobacco Regulations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘No Monies Missing, Stolen In CBN’
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Man City Edge Liverpool To EPL Title
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Governors’ Access To LG Funds
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Tackling Insecurity Decisively, Says Presidency