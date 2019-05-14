PMB’s 2nd Term Inauguration Will Be Low-keyed – FG

The federal government has said that the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term on May 29, 2019, will be low key.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents yesterday that a number of the events slated for the president’s inauguration would be held during the first observance of June 12 as the National Democracy Day.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in June last year, President Buhari directed that the country’s Democracy Day would henceforth hold every June 12 as against the current arrangement where the ceremony takes place on May 29.

Buhari also honoured the undeclared winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, with the highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Mohammed said that the decision to have a low key inauguration for the president was taken at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

He said that the country can ill-afford two major celebrations within two weeks, adding that invitations had been sent to world leaders to attend the ceremonies slated for the Democracy Day on June 12.

The minister said that the details of the events planned for the two ceremonies would be unveiled at a world press conference slated for May 20 in Abuja.

Mohammed said: ‘’Since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls into an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12.’’