Southeast To Get Devt Commission

The House of Representatives on Thursday read for a second time, a Bill for an Act to Establish the South-East Development Commission.

Titled: “A Bill for an Act to Establish the South-East Development Commission to Serve as a Catalyst to Develop the Commercial Potentials of the South-East, Receive and Manage Funds from Allocation of the Federation for the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reparation for Houses and lost Business of Victims of the Civil War and Address any Other Environmental or Developmental challenges; and for Related Matters.

Leading the debate, Hon. Mohammed Monguno stated that it is a Bill that was transmitted from the Senate for concurrence.

“The Senate in their wisdom thought there is the need for a concerted effort to rehabilitate and reconstruct the massive devastation that has occurred in the Southeast”.

Monguno pointed out that the House of Representatives Passed the Northeast Development Commission Bill for this same purpose due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Similarly, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje noted that the bill seeks to develop the lives of people in the Southeast region and their environment. She stated that the Southeast loses income daily through land lost to erosion.

Ukeje admonished Nigeria to emulate Ghana which came up with a policy of one village; one factory which has pivoted their development and reminded members that development in all regions is for the benefit of a national interest and development of the Southeast does not take away from the development of any other region.

In the same vein, Hon. Obinna Chidoka while noting the challenges of the region, noted that the Southeast needs the greatest assistance in this regard.

On his part, Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin in supporting the Bill stated that it is just in accordance with the collective resolution of the country after the civil war, unfortunately that national resolution died with the Gowon administration.

Jibrin called on Members to be courageous enough to show the Southeast that they are part and parcel of the Nigerian State adding that uneven development is no development at all.

Hon. Pally Iriase stated that apart from funding; the required expertise should be judicially applied to ensure the identified problems are really sorted out.

Aligning himself with earlier contributions, Hon. Nkem Abonta stated that the clamor for the Commission is not by default of having one like other zones; but for necessity of the peculiarity of problems in the Southeast region.

He called on the Federal Government to make a wholistic review of the region to rid it of unexploded bombs from the civil war, he also called on Members to Pass the Bill in the spirit of national unity and fairness to the Southeast.

Hon. Chukwumeka Ujam called for the support of the Bill on the ground of fairness and due to the fact that the Southeast has been long clamoring for development.

However, Hon. Adamu Shekarau said it is needless to set up Commissions everywhere adding that it would be an ugly precedence.

Shekaru advised that the country instead, prevent the issues that would lead to devastation.

Contributing, Hon. Saheed Fijabi called for a wholistic Nigerian Development Commission.

Consequently, the Bill was referred to the Committee of the Whole.