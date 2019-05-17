Clean-up Exercise Not For Entire Ogoniland – HYPREP

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has declared that the clean-up of polluted environment in Ogoni as recommended by the report of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is not for the entire Ogoniland in Rivers state.

This is as the agency decried what it described as poor understanding of the UNEP report by a section of the public and the media, especially the people of Ogoni.

HYPREP coordinator, Dr. Mavin Dekil, who spoke yesterday while addressing media executives in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, said only 64 locations in Ogoniland are affected.

Dekil said contrary to the wrong impression that nothing has been going on in terms of the clean-up exercise, the agency has awarded about 21 contracts and commenced procurement processes.

He said, “As at today, we have awarded 21 contracts. 16 of the companies handling the contract are currently on site while five would be awarded by Abuja.”

“We are looking at increasing the pace for the provision of water. We have also completed studies on ground water contamination for sanitation in the communities where ground water is affected.”

The HYPREP coordinator insisted that the job of the agency is remediation of the polluted environment and not a community project delivering agency.

Dekil lamented misperception of its role in the implementation of the UNEP report by the Ogoni and sued for understanding, informing that since it set up office two years ago, it has been carrying out facets of its programme simultaneously.

He called on the media to help educate the public, especially the Niger Delta people on the content and nature of the UNEP report, saying; ‘’Some people expect certain things which are outside the report from HYPREP.”

The coordinator emphasized that the UNEP report is not a parallel government, contrary to perception off the public including the media, pointing out that the UNEP report is not to provide water, job and other government provided utilities.