Edo 2020: Group Hails Obaseki/Shaibu’s Prudent Use Of State’s Resources

An Edo-based socio-political group, Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM), has hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, for prudent deployment of the state’s resources in engendering economic development and improving the lives of Edo people.

In a communique signed by one of its leaders, Hon. Damian Lawani, the group said they have resolved that Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu be unconditionally ceded the APC ticket for Edo 2020 gubernatorial election.

They said the governor and his deputy have performed excellently to the admiration of Edo people, adding, “Since the inception of the Obaseki/Shaibu administration, Edo workers’ welfare has been uppermost, hence, salaries and allowances are promptly paid. In the midst of the present national financial difficulties attributable to the dwindling oil revenue, Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Shaibu, have effectively managed the state’s resources and the state has become a reference point in the comity of states in terms of financial resources management.

They said the Governor Obaseki-led administration has turned the state into a construction site “with diverse forms of construction, rehabilitation and renovation; with great emphasis on roads, erosion control, markets and healthcare facilities as well as the remodelling of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the complete reconstruction of the State High court Complex and the Judges Quarters.”

OSM added that since the emergence of modern democracy, Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu, have empowered Edo youths and party members by “engaging the highest number of Special Assistants across the 192 wards, several Senior Special Assistants and many other employment generation strategies via Edo-jobs programme and other job creation initiatives.”