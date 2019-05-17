Foundation Enlightens Drivers On Safe Driving

The Greenlight Initiative a non-governmental organisation in collaboration with the Unit Commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Special Marshal and Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) held a sensitisation workshop themed “Speeding and Distracted Driving” to enlighten drivers on safe usage of roads.

Speaking during the workshop, Executive Director, Greenlight Initiative, Simon Patrick Obi said that the essence of the workshop is to educate drivers on safe driving in order to reduce road traffic crash to the barest minimum. He added that, Greenlight Initiative works to improve road safety in Nigeria through the implementation of evidence backed interventions. ” we receive support from the US Embassy, Abuja, to implement programmes on citizen engagements towards campaign against road crashers in Abuja and Kaduna State”. He said, they also aim to prevent injuries and permanent disabilities, by contributing to the attainment of the global road safety goals as stipulated in SDG 3.6 and 11.2.

Unit Commander, Mohammed Shehu, represented by the Head of Operation, T.K Oladipupo appealed to drivers to always remember that life is valuable and can be lost due to reckless driving. He implored them to put into consideration their families at all times. In addition, he said motorists should ascertain their vehicles are road worthy.

Mr Oladipupo mentioned that Humans, expired tyres, bad weather and Vehicles are major causes of accidents. “For this reason, if humans are careful by driving at a controlled speed and making sure that mechanical faults on the vehicle are corrected, there will be less crash on the roads. This he said will prevent road users and motorists from sustaining injuries”. He said that drivers with bad vision should avoid intoxicating drinks and driving at night as well as go for medical test to check their visions and state of mind.

Special Marshal, Engr. Dele Awoyemi admonished drivers to apply their common sense by being safety conscious. He also stated that motorists should ensure their vehicle papers are up to date to avoid sanction by law enforcements. “drivers should ensure they have necessary tools for safety measures to avoid accidents, especially during the raining seasons. Fairly used tyres should not be patronised to avoid accidents, he said, and when buying brand new tyres, they should ensure the best is procured.

The Chairman, Zuba motor park, Alhaji Hamisu acknowledged the efforts made by the Greenlight initiative director, and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Speeding and Distracted Driving.

He cautioned members to remain committed to the training as he promised to collaborate with the foundation.