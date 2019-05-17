IGP Seeks CSO, NGOs Cooperation

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has called for the assistance, cooperation and support of Civil Society Organization, CSOs, Non Governmental Organization, NGOs, Human Right groups and other critical stakeholders in carrying out effective policing.

The IGP, who stated this in Abuja when he hosted the groups in his office, said; “No Police Force anywhere in the world can survive or perform its core mandate effectively without the support, cooperation of the people most especially the CSOs, NGOs, Human Right Groups and other critical stakeholders whose main and sincere objectives lie on ensuring progressive Police reforms take place and steeped in accountability and transparency. ” Also, the core part of this administration is the determination and commitment to implementing Community Policing, and as you know, the Police alone cannot do this, we need your assistance, cooperation and support as major stakeholders in achieving these objectives. We shall call on you from time to time in this regard, please.”

The IGP further noted that “during my inaugural speech, I stated that the Police Force under my watch will be citizen-oriented and will uphold the rule of law and respect for human rights of all and sundry.

“To achieve this, my administration as the Inspector General of Police is poised to operate an all-inclusive policing system with our doors wide open to constructive criticism that will in no doubt help us as an Institution of Government to deliver our mandate of effectively and efficiently policing our society based on rule of law and in line with International best practices. ” let me reiterate that the Nigeria Police is not your enemy, our common enemy is lack of understanding of our common objectives and this is why this meeting is convened for us to bridge the knowledge gap.”

The Executive Director of CLEEN foundation, Benson Olugbuo while giving his remark, said “We know the Police us doing her work and right now, there are challenges. Some of the challenges are self inflicted while some are as a result of the legal framework we are using. We are aware that as at today, the law that established the Force was bequeathed to us by the colonial masters.

” The bill that is before the National Assembly to review the Police Act of 1943. If you look at the law establishing the Central Bank of Nigeria, it allows the governor to spend ten years but as we speak, the IGP does not have tenure of office and we feel it is important because we beleive there is need for sanctity. We believe there is need for security of tenure because we believe the primary responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force is to maintain law and order.

“We also feel there is need for proper funding, training. We are also happy that the President has made it possible for the IGP to roll out community policing. It is a partnership between the public and the Police. So we feel it should be encouraged.”

The CSOs while commending the IGP for the Operation Pufd Adder stated that the country cannot move forward without security.