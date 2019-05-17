Senate Presidency: North Central Group Declares Support For Goje

The quest for Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe) to emerge as the Senate President in the 9th National Assembly has received a boost following his endorsement by North Central Advocacy Group.

So far, pressure groups across the 19 northern states have endorsed Goje for the Senate Presidency, ahead of the June inauguration.

Goje, a former governor of Gombe State and chairman, Appropriations Committee is one of the three contenders for the Senate Presidency. The two others are Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC Yobe) and Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno).

The North Central Advocacy Group, after its meeting held at the J S Tarka Foundation Makurdi, Benue State, said Goje has wealth of experience adding that he will be able to perform wonders as the number three citizen of the country.

“ As a former governor of Gombe State, a three time senator, former minister and presently chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations is eminently qualified to man the office of Senate President,” Hon Inalegwu Ejembi, the convener and leader of the group said.

The meeting was in solidarity with other youth groups across the country that had thrown their weights behind the candidature of Goje.

Ejembi, a youth mobiliser cum human rights activist said Goje must go ahead and declare for the Senate Presidency.

Frowning against the imposition of candidate, the group said the endorsement of one of the contenders by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was against the rule of democracy.

The group urged Sen Goje to continue to seek for the support and cooperation of his colleagues, ahead of the inauguration.