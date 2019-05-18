Gbong Gwom Jos Seeks More Unity Among Nigerians

The Paramount ruler of Plateau State, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba has urged the Berom people to live in peace with their neighbours wherever they find themselves.

Da Buba made the call at the celebration of this year’s annual cultural festival of Berom Community in Abuja BECA.

The Gbong Gwom Jos, who was represented at the festival popularly called ‘Nzem Berom,’ said he was proud of the unity that exists among his subjects in Abuja.

The Royal Father further called on all Nigerians to live in peace with one another in order to sustain stability and development in all parts of the country.

He said Violence deters development therefore; those in authority must do everything possible to end violence, which has slowed down development in the North-East and some parts of Plateau State.

The Gbong Gwom Jos called on both the national Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency SEMA to do more for Internally Displaced Persons IDPs in Plateau State.

He said: “These agencies are created by government to give support to persons affected by crisis. We have heard of how they have been giving massive support to our brothers in the North-East but here in Plateau State, where we also our own share of civil disturbances and attacks but NEMA and SEMA have not done enough for our people.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the Plateau State Governor to please remind them (NEMA) of the need to step up assistance to our people who are suffering as a result of attacks on them. I also want government to work hard towards returning these affected people to their ancestral homes instead of remaining in IDP camps. ”

He commended BECA for always giving the needed support back home, especially to persons displaced by crisis in Riyom, Brrikin Ladi and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The Monarch called on similar Berom Associations found in other parts of the country to emulate what their Abuja brothers are doing.

“I am very proud of what BECA is doing. You are very united and you have been organising Nzem Berom every year and it has been colourful. You have also been giving the needed support back home especially to your brothers who are displaced as a result of attacks.

“I want to call on all other associations of the Berom people found in other parts of the country to please learn from BECA, may God continue to bless you people as you work far away firm home and give support to your brothers and sisters,” he said.

President of BECA, Engineer Markus Choji Dye on his part, thanked the Royal Father for always identifying with BECA.

He revealed that BECA has so far given material and financial support worth millions of naira to displaced persons and would continue to do so.

Dye called on government to do more by ensuring that people dislodged from their homes by gunmen the needed succour.

“I appeal to government to do the needful; to ensure the safe return of our people displaced and scattered in various IDP camps, to their homes in order to continue their normal lives. They have suffered a lot and no place can be better than home,” he said.

He called on BECA youth to shun violence and vices that can easily destroy their lives. Rather, he urged them to work hard at their various offices and business outfits.

The BECA President pledged more support for the down trodden, as a way of alleviating poverty among the Beroms.

The well attended event featured a parade and cultural display by all the branches of BECA as well as a competition on how to process a stipple food of the Beroms called ‘Acha.’

Similarly, a beauty pageant was held and Miss Kachollom Pam Ayuba was selected as the most beautiful Berom lady in Abuja.

Another side attraction at this year’s Nzem Berom was the presence of tourists from Japan and the Republic of Cameroun, who could not resist the rhythm and vibes of the Berom music as they also took to the dance floor, to the admiration of all, attracting wild applause from dignitaries and all those that attended the event, which held at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Area 10, Abuja.