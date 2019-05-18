Super Falcons Battle Cote d’Ivoire For WAFU Cup Title

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are clear favourites to win the ongoing WAFU Women’s Cup in Abidjan when they lock horns with the hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final match at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan, today.

The Coach Thomas Dennerby’s side overcome title holder and perennial arch rivals, Ghana’s Black Queens 4-2 on penalties in the semifinal match on Thursday to reach the final.

The encounter with the Black Queens was a repeat of last year’s semifinal, which the two arch-rivals battled to a barren draw in regulation time of the keenly-contested game before the Black Queens emerged victorious in the ensuing penalty kicks.

Thursday’s result was sweet revenge for the reigning African champions who lost on the same penalties to Ghana at the same stage last year.

The Nigerian ladies who are preparing for the World Cup final in France would be hoping to win the sub-regional tournament to boost their confident having only claimed the third spot in the last edition.

Before conquering Ghana in the semi-final, the nine time African champions thrashed their counterparts from Burkina Faso 5-1, defeated Mali 2-0, while also recording a 15-0 annihilation of their Niger counterparts.

“The competition has been quite interesting and it has been a great experience for the Super Falcons. Against the Ivorians, we will play our normal game, approach things calmly and take our chances.

“Winning the Cup would be good for the girls’ spirit and just reward for their endeavour here. It would also significantly motivate and spur those members of the team who will be going with us to the FIFA World Cup final camp in Austria on Monday.”

The Falcons are due back in Nigeria on Sunday, while the delegation to the FIFA World Cup final camp in Austria will depart Nigeria on Monday night.