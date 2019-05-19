Juju Artiste, Alaba Ultimate Set To Release ‘Breakthrough’ Album

The singer is one of the artistes set to rejuvenate the Juju genre of music with panache. Alaba Ultimate is a versatile musician who thrives in doing Juju music. The singer has been doing what he loves most, singing and entertaining for twenty years.

Based in New York, United States, the father of three who leads the New York Ultimate Band is set to release an album on Sunday, July 14th, 2019.

The title of the album is BREAKTHROUGH and it has six tracks namely, Oseun Oseun (Thank you Thank you, Jiji moji (I Wake up by God’s grace), Eroya Ewajo (People Let’s Dance) and others.

Speaking at the media brief held in Lagos, the singer whose name is Alaba Onaolapo who hails from Ibadan, said his numerous fans had made a demand on him to document his music in an album. As Juju musicians are known to perform a life band, Alaba Ultimate and the New York band have been doing music, having performed live to a diverse audience in almost all the states in America, Alaba Ultimate since 24 years that he released his debut album titled, ‘P’egan Re’ has decided to release another album this year and will have an album launch in Ikeja on July !4 that will have the likes of Mega ’99, Pasuma and others perform together.