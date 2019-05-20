NEWS
Bus Driver Found Hanged After His Bus Killed 8 Passengers
A bus driver has been found hanged on a tree after the bus he drove overturned and killed eight people in Welkom in Free State, South Africa, on Monday.
Free State police said the bus was travelling to Upington from Durban when the accident occurred on Alma road. Seven people were declared dead at the scene and one died later in hospital.
Provincial Spokesman, Brig. Motantsi Makhele, said three children and four females were among those who died in the crash.
“People injured have been transported to various hospitals. The information we gathered from the scene is that the bus might have lost control and overturned on a circle,” he said.
The driver was discovered hanging on a tree 300 meters from the accident scene with a safety belt from the bus.
Makhele said that an inquest into the 32-year-old driver’s death would be conducted.
“He was found hanging, but we can’t conclude that he killed himself. A culpable homicide case and an inquest would tell us how he died,” he said.
Details coming from the Health Department in the province indicate that when paramedics arrived at the scene, the driver spoke with them.
HAPPENING NOW
- Bus Driver Found Hanged After His Bus Killed 8 Passengers
- SON Warn Manufacturers Against Sub-Standard Practices
- Court Remands Naira Marley In Prison Over Allegations Of Cyber Fraud
- Edo HIP: Govt Rallies Patent, Proprietary Medicine Dealers For Improved Healthcare
- 9th Assembly: NASS Bars Journalists From Inauguration, Demands Certificate Of Registration, Income Tax
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED5 hours ago
Place your sponsored article on LEADERSHIP for good mileage
- NEWS4 hours ago
JUST IN: FG Appoints Yadudu As New FAAN MD
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Voting Pattern Threatens Inauguration Of 9th Senate
- CRIME20 hours ago
Police Kill 1, Arrest 7 Kidnappers Of UBEC Chairman
- NEWS10 hours ago
‘Ortom Fuelled Hatred In Benue’
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Govs Move Against NFIU’s Monitoring Of Joint Account
- NEWS10 hours ago
2019 Polls: Facebook Leak Indicts FG, Exposes APC – PDP
- NEWS10 hours ago
VIOs Petition Senate Against New FRSC Bill