Kano Coalition Calls On Sultan Abubakar To Wade into Kano Emirate Tussle

The Renaissance Coalition in Collaboration with Civil Society Organisations/ stake holders has called on the Sultanate to immediately wade into the open dispute between the Kano Emirate and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in order for peace to reign in the state.

Speaking on Monday at a Press Conference held at the Conference Hall of Bristol Hotel Chairman of the group Malam Abdurrahman Baffa Yola said the call had become necessary in view of the situation Kano found itself over the controversial balkanisation of the Emirate by the power that be.

He said it is high time that people of substance like the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 11 should come out boldly to address the broad day light attack on our collective heritage.

“We opposed to Emirate creation because it is inimical to progress it brought about disunity among our people we want the Emirate to remain as one indivisible entity.

Kano used to be a pace setter, not only in Northern Nigeria, but in the Country as whole Socially, Culturally, economically and politically Kano has since the period of the trans Saharan trade over Centuries ago been recognised as a nerve Centre of Commerce in West Africa.”

Yola who criticised Ganduje for exercising executive recklessness due to the immunity he enjoyed as provided by in 308 of the Constitution to muzzle oppositions queried the accelerated passage of the Kano state Emir’s appointment and deposition Act 2019.

According to the Chairman Renaissance Coalition there are numerous bills lying in the House for years unattended to and numerous social problems that the State Assembly ought to look into but fail to do so.

He a recent statistics which placed Kano state as the Highest in terms of unemployment ” we have over 3.5 million unemployed Youths in the state, Two million Girl Child who are out of School, More than five million people that are lacking good drinking water across the state.

The Chairman said Kano state has the highest number of Maternal Mortality rate, it has the highest number of School dropout due insufficient support among others.

He further revealed that the state has the highest number of unsigned bills citing the State Security Trust Fund Law that has been in the House for Six years, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law bill, Child rights Act, 24 Months Fiscal Responsibility Law Bill, Due Process Law Bill, among others.

He said despite the above crucial bills which have great significance in the lives of the people the Kano people woke up to learn about the passage of the controversial bill on Emirate creation.

The position paper called on the Governor Ganduje to in the interest of the state reverse the Emirate creation and to go ahead and postponed the establishment of the four additional Emirates.

On his part the Mouth piece of the Governor Comrade Muhammad Garba described what the group had informed the press as figment of their imagination.

How can you tell the man in Gaya, Rano Karaye, and Bichi Emirates that the creation of the Emirates will not meant well for them . You see what the CSOs are prophesizing is not the true reflection of what is going in the affected places.

He called on the CSOs to always cross check their facts before going letting it out to the Press gallery.