NNL : Kogi United Back On Top With Jigawa Golden Stars Win

Omajagu Umoru scored a late goal to give Kogi United a hard fought 1-0 victory over Jigawa Golden Stars in the Matchday 6 of Nigeria National League, NNL clash on Saturday.

The Group A2 top of the table clash played at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja lived up to its prematch expectations with United putting all effort to avenge for their first leg defeat in Hadejia last weekend.

The hosts dominated most part of first half, creating number of chances but couldn’t make them count.

Notable among the chances for Kogi United was Wilson Tony’s goal from set piece which the referee cancelled saying it shouldn’t have been a direct kick.

Jigawa caused a moment of scare for the hosts as Ibrahim Mujahid’s shot from close range came off the upright before Moses Kayode clear the line for Kogi United.

The second half was more of one sided affairs with Jigawa sitting deep to defend every of United’s onslaught.

Aodano Zenke, Tony and Daniel Frimpong initiated series of attack for the hosts but fell short of luck to beat Xtopher Kenneth in goal for Jigawa.

Coach Tunde Abdulrahman brought in Etuk Akanimo, Francis Saviour and Umoru for Salisu Tanko, Idris Muye and Zenke and the three substitutes added more fire power to Kogi United’s attack.

The trio combined well to produced the only and the winning goal for the hosts with six minutes to end the game. Akanimo outpaced two markers to deliver a low cut back pass into Jigawa’s box and Umoru wasted no time to stab home beyond helpless Kenneth.

The victory has now moved United back to the top of Group A2 with nine points from five league games.

An elated Head Coach of the Confluence state boys, Tunde Abdulrahman who described the victory as much more than three points commended his players for their fighting spirit just as he dedicated the win to the club’s supporters, fans and well wishers for their continuous support for Kogi United.

“I’m really relieved and happy for this win, its more than three points for us, we really needed to win this match to get back into contention and I’m proud of the way my boys responded in the second half.

“We really dedicate this sweet win to everyone that have been supporting us, the fans, supporters and well wishers for always supporting us, we will like to also dedicate this big to CSO Abdulmalik (Chief Security Officer to Kogi Governor) who believe so much in this team and always rendering his support, this is for them all and we will continue to make them proud,” he said.

Kogi United will next make a trip to Gusau where they will face FC Zamfara in the Matchday seven.