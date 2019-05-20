SON Warn Manufacturers Against Sub-Standard Practices

Mr Lad-Alabi Oluyomi, Abia Coordinator, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on Monday warned Abia manufacturers against sub-standard manufacturing practices.

Oluyomi, who gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba, said that the organisation would apply the law if manufacturers refused to follow the standard practices

According to him, the greatest challenge facing the organisation in the area is operator-inspired, because a lot of manufacturers were deceitful.

“That is why there are a lot of unwholesome products in the market now.

“If you look at it from two angles, for most products, they are either being counterfeited or produced sub-standard, which are actually things we are trying to fight.

“We have the enabling laws now to really help us, and that is why I have been speaking to the manufacturers on it.

“I need the manufacturers to help me so that we can all do much more together for their businesses, and help them to be completely out of deceit and avoid being prosecuted by SON,” he said.

Oluyomi described the challenge facing the organisation in the state as enormous because people had failed to report the dealers and producers of such fake products.

“If you report to SON, we will tackle it, retrieve the bad product, and ensure that it is only the safer one that is in the society, and that will cut off the oxygen that feeds the purveyor of such bad products.

“We cannot be everywhere because we have issue of personnel shortage; although, we are doing all that we can under the limitation of our work.

“We want them to give us the information on where people are counterfeiting products, because it is a social responsibility for everybody to be involved,” he said.