Abductors Demand N30m Ransom To Free Dangote Staff, Others

The gunmen who abducted a staff of Dangote Group of companies and two other people along Auga Use road in Akoko North East local government area of Ondo state have demanded N32 million from the families of the victims.

It was gathered that the two of the victims who were abducted last weekend, are brothers coming from Ikare Akoko on a Toyota Corolla car for a wedding. The third victim who was kidnapped from a Mitsubishi pickup van was said to be an official of Dangote group.

Family sources who refused to mention their names disclosed that the abductors have reached out to the family of the Dangote official to pay N30 million while the two others are to pay N2 million each. Police, local vigilante groups and other relevant agencies had been combing the forest up to Edo state to rescue the victims from the dens of kidnappers.

The people of Isowopo which consists of Ikakumo, Akunu, Auga, Ise and Iboropa were living under fears as many farmers could not go to farms, while traders were unable to patronise the markets. Also, prospective buyers have been denied the opportunity of going to the markets for transactions.

Two prominent sons of the affected areas, Mr. Michael Bello from Akunu and Mrs. Kudi Obayan said they were not happy for the negative impact the publicity of kidnapping gave the area, a one -time food basket of Ondo state.

They appealed to security agents to do more while the people should cooperate on intelligent gathering.

A monarch from the area, the Alauga of Auga, Oba Samuel Agunloye also called for setting up of army formation in the area which is a border town.