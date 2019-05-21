DFID Presents Inclusive Education Policy Documents To Kaduna Govt

The DFID-Funded Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) has presented newly developed education policy documents to the Kaduna State Government to guide intervention and investment in the sector for optimal result.

Mr. Mark Walker, Technical Director, PERL, presented the document to the state’s Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Hon.Ja’afaru Sani in Kaduna.

Walker explained that the documents, comprising Inclusive Education Policy, Quality Assurance Policy and Education Sector Strategic Plan, would ensure high quality education for all children in the state, especially girls.

He explained that PERL supported the state in the development of the documents with inputs from all relevant stakeholders and the citizens of the state, including the media.

Walker said that the inputs were harvested after series of policy dialogue at the state and community levels.“During the dialogue sessions the citizens and the stakeholders, comprising civil society, experts and the media made critical observations on the way forward, some of which were captured in the documents.

“The documents, core-created by the government, citizens and civil society organisations have become the peoples’ documents in steering interventions in the education sector,” he said.

He, however, noted that the ensuring development in the education sector did not end in the production of policy document, but in the full implementation of the policy for maximum result”.

He urged the state government to fully implement the documents by leveraging on the existing civil society, media and citizens platforms to provide the needed support in ensuring success.

The director assured the Kaduna State Government of Department of International Development (DFID) continued support in ensuring access to quality education.

“Kaduna state along with Jigawa and Kano states are the three DFID state partners in Nigeria and Kaduna state is demonstrating progress and commitment and it is commitment that brings more support.

“We will continue to work with Kaduna state government in improving the livelihood of the people through access to sound education, quality health services and good governance among other areas.”

Earlier, Mr Adejor Abel, State Team Lead, PERL, commended the state government for opening the education sector to the general public.

Abel added that the Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism had also been activated and provided the needed platform for the government and citizens to work together toward ensuring quality basic education.

He said that all relevant stakeholders played vital roles in developing the policy documents, which he described as key in ensuring success in government reforms in the education sector.

Responding, the Cimmissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Kande Bage, thanked DFID for the support and appealed for more areas of collaboration.

He assured the PERL team of the state government’s commitment in implementing the documents which he said was key to the success of interventions in the education sector.

“With these documents, the state will be well guided in intervention and investment that will bring the desired results.

“And more importantly, involving the people i the designs and implementation of government policies will increase the chances of success through confidence building and co-ownership of the sector,” the commissioner added.