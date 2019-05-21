FCT SWAN Chairman Impeached

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has impeached its chairman, Mr. Chidoka Ndubueze of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for flagrant abuse of office and highhandedness.

Ndubueze was impeached by four out of six Executive Committee Members of the FCT SWAN.

He was impeached following a motion moved by an executive committee member of the FCT SWAN, Comrade Salifu Abubakar Usman and seconded by Comrade Joel Ajayi.

Parts of the reason for his impeachment were stated as lack of capacity to lead the association, financial impropriety, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Mr Tolu Oguntimehin, erstwhile vice chairman of the association, was announced as the acting chairman.

Meanwhile, the acting chairman of FCT SWAN, Mr Tolu Oguntimehin has fixed an emergency congress of the association for Thursday, May 23, 2019 to ratify the impeachment of Mr Chidoka Ndubueze by the executive committee of the FCT SWAN.