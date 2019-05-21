Tribunal Rejects PDP Plea To Recount Ballot Papers In Edo

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin, at it sitting on Tuesday, rejected the prayer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to recount the ballot papers used for the Etsako Federal Constituency during the National Assembly (NASS) elections in March.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice O. Ogundana, declined the plea petitioners, Mr Blessing Agbohmere in a ruling an application filed by his counsel, Mr Chika Adindu.

Agbohmere is challenging the declaration of Mr Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency election.

İn the application which ruling was delivered, the PDP candidate had requested for recounting and finger print accessment of the ballot papers used for the poll.

İn rejecting the application, the Tribunal ruled that there was no provision in the electoral act as amended that provides for recount after declaration of result.

“At the place of voting, the polling officers can allow the agents to count.

“Recounting and finger print accessment does not have any correlation with errors or miscalculation, as a result, the application lacks merit and is hereby dismissed.

The Tribunal subsequently announced June 11 for the commencement of substantive hearing on the petition.