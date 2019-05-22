‘Amaechi’s Statement On Igbo Presidency Misunderstood’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has declared that the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was misunderstood over his comment on the 2023 Presidency.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, insisted that there was no basis for the attack, as what the minister did was merely stating the obvious, the APC chieftian described the attack as myopic and self-serving.

The statement reads in part: “For refusing to support the APC, they cannot come to the table to demand the presidency slot.

“For people like us in the APC, if the Igbo had come and voted Buhari, they would boldly tell Mr President and the National Chairman of the party that presidency should go the Southeast, since the South-South, South-West and North-West have produced president.

“What argument would the Southeast come up with now to convince anybody that they deserve the slot for 2023 president.”

Eze maintained that Amaechi’s statement had been blown out of proportion, maintaining that what the minister said doesn’t in any way stop Ndi-Igbo from fielding or presenting presidential candidates for the 2023 election.

The APC chieftian said: “How does this harmless suggestion portray Amaechi as playing God or planning against Ndi-Igbo from fielding candidates for the 2023 presidential election?.

“This notwithstanding that this stand would not stop Ndi-Igbo either using PDP, APGA or any other political platform from fielding candidates for the 2023 presidential election if they so desire but to vie for this position in APC based on the outcome of the 2019 elections is totally out of the equation.

“The fact remains that the Ndi- Igbo worked and voted for the Peoples Democratic Party, even adopted Atiku Abubakar as their preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election not minding the consequences that Atiku’s economic agenda for Nigeria runs into 2026, indicating he will contest the 2023 presidential election if he had won, so where and how will the Igbo contest the 2023 election if their adopted candidate had won?

“Amaechi is a patriotic and illustrious Igbo man married to an Igbo Lady, Dame Judith Amaechi, of Igbo extraction, besides, his special love for Ndi-Igbo is infectious by doing everything possible to guide and protect the interests of Ndi-Igbo since he joined politics.

“Apart from marrying an Igbo woman, he appointed an Igbo man, Barr Chuma Chinny of Delta Igbo extraction as Commissioner for Commerce and Pastor Mrs Manuela George-Izunwa who is married to an Igbo man as Commissioner for Women Affairs and accord me, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze a place of honour in the politics of Rivers State likewise many other Igbos’ he has placed in sensitive positions when he was the Governor of Rivers State.

“His chief driver and most of his cooks are all Igbos. Governor Nyesom Wike stopped the foreign scholarship to Rivers state students and canceled the employment of 13,000 teachers that Amaechi employed because Ndi-Igbo were listed as beneficiaries so how can such a fellow be accused of working against the aspiration or interests of Ndi Igbo”.