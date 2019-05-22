Connect with us
NITT Zaria Flags Off N-Power Build Training Programme On Auto Mobile

1 min ago

The Acting Director General/Chief Executive, Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, Dr. Bayero Salih Farah, has flagged off the N-Power build training programme on Auto Mobile at the Transport Technology Centre (TTC), NITT, Zaria.

Farah said the N-power Build as a government intervention programme is an accelerated training and certification programme that is aimed at engaging and training 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent work force of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

Farah commended the federal government for introducing the N Power training programme saying it will go a long in reducing the rate of unemployment in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for selecting NITT as one of the training centres in the Federation.

He further promised the participants that the institute will ensure that all the necessary knowledge and skills needed will be provided to them.

Farah urged participants to use the opportunity to eventually become self employed.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Transport Technology Centre, Engr. Elkana Ngbale, said a total of 15 participants were allocated to NITT by the Federal Government to be trained on N-Power build, Auto Mobile programme.

He further said the programme will last for a period of 3 months.

Elkana explained that at the end of the training the trainees are expected to be provided with working tools to set up their own business.

 


